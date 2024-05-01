All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians deploy Grad MLRS and artillery to attack Nikopol, causing destruction and injuring a person – photo

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 1 May 2024, 07:46
Shattered windows
The aftermath of Russian attacks on Nikopol. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

One person was injured and seven high-rise buildings, an office building, a kindergarten, a petrol station and a power transmission line were damaged in Russian attacks on the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked Nikopol three times in the evening. They used not only heavy artillery but also Grad MLRS [multiple-launch rocket systems – ed.]. An 82-year-old woman was injured. She will receive treatment on the outpatient basis."

Advertisement:
 
Damaged windows
PHOTO: SERHII LYSAK ON TELEGRAM

Details: Lysak reported that an office building, a kindergarten, a petrol station, seven high-rise buildings and a two-storey building were damaged as a result of the attacks.

In addition, a power transmission line was affected.

 
Entrance to the building
 Photo: Serhii Lysak On telegram

"Assessment of the affected areas is ongoing. The aftermath of the attacks is being confirmed," Lysak summed up.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: NikopolDnipropetrovsk Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn

Russia threatens to strike "British military facilities" in Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announces non-recognition of Putin's presidency and calls on the world to do likewise

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief pays 48-hour visit to eastern fronts due to difficult situation there – photo

Ukrainian 79th Brigade still holds several positions on outskirts of Novomyhailivka – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Magura V5 drone sent by Ukrainian intelligence hits Russian speedboat in Crimea – source

All News
Nikopol
3 women injured in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photo
Russia shells Nikopol, wounding man and 9-year-old child – photo
Russians shell Nikopol, injuring two people
RECENT NEWS
19:38
Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn
19:09
Ukraine receives new batch of Patriot missiles from allies – Spanish government
19:00
German chancellor urges Europe to supply Ukraine with more military aid from their stockpiles
18:55
France denies having sent troops to Ukraine
18:22
Russians strike Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, injuring 4 people
18:13
Zelenskyy discusses work on security agreement with Estonian PM
17:37
EU preparing for sudden cessation of Russian gas supplies – European Commissioner
17:32
Zelenskyy discusses Peace Summit and frontline situation in Ukraine with Lithuanian president
17:30
Armenian PM will not attend Putin's "inauguration"
17:22
Zelenskyy submits bills on martial law extension and mobilisation to Ukraine's Parliament
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: