Russians deploy Grad MLRS and artillery to attack Nikopol, causing destruction and injuring a person – photo

The aftermath of Russian attacks on Nikopol. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

One person was injured and seven high-rise buildings, an office building, a kindergarten, a petrol station and a power transmission line were damaged in Russian attacks on the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked Nikopol three times in the evening. They used not only heavy artillery but also Grad MLRS [multiple-launch rocket systems – ed.]. An 82-year-old woman was injured. She will receive treatment on the outpatient basis."

Advertisement:

Damaged windows PHOTO: SERHII LYSAK ON TELEGRAM

Details: Lysak reported that an office building, a kindergarten, a petrol station, seven high-rise buildings and a two-storey building were damaged as a result of the attacks.

In addition, a power transmission line was affected.

Entrance to the building Photo: Serhii Lysak On telegram

"Assessment of the affected areas is ongoing. The aftermath of the attacks is being confirmed," Lysak summed up.

Support UP or become our patron!