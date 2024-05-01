Russians deploy Grad MLRS and artillery to attack Nikopol, causing destruction and injuring a person – photo
One person was injured and seven high-rise buildings, an office building, a kindergarten, a petrol station and a power transmission line were damaged in Russian attacks on the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The enemy attacked Nikopol three times in the evening. They used not only heavy artillery but also Grad MLRS [multiple-launch rocket systems – ed.]. An 82-year-old woman was injured. She will receive treatment on the outpatient basis."
Details: Lysak reported that an office building, a kindergarten, a petrol station, seven high-rise buildings and a two-storey building were damaged as a result of the attacks.
In addition, a power transmission line was affected.
"Assessment of the affected areas is ongoing. The aftermath of the attacks is being confirmed," Lysak summed up.
