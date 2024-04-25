All Sections
Russians shell Nikopol, injuring two people

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 25 April 2024, 15:00
Russians shell Nikopol, injuring two people
Smoke after an explosion. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces shelled the town of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, with artillery, injuring a 74-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The 74-year-old woman is seriously injured. She sustained shrapnel wounds and traumatic shock. Another person who was injured is a 46-year-old man. He is in moderate condition. Both were taken to hospital."

Details: Lysak stressed that there was also damage caused. The Russians have damaged a cafe, a market and a car.

