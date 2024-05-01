All Sections
Explosions ring out in Kharkiv after Russians drop guided aerial bomb, house struck

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 1 May 2024, 10:39
Explosions ring out in Kharkiv after Russians drop guided aerial bomb, house struck
Screenshot: map of air-raid alarms

The police of Kharkiv Oblast have reported explosions in the city of Kharkiv, and an air-raid warning had been issued in the city prior to that. Early reports indicated that 10 private households had been damaged, with no fatalities or casualties.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast National Police on Telegram; Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram

Quote: "Explosions are heard in Kharkiv. Do not leave shelter until the all-clear is given."

Details: It is reported that Russian tactical aircraft launched guided aerial bombs.

Update: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said early reports indicate that a house on the city’s outskirts was hit. Information on casualties and damage is being established. 

Later, Terekhov explained that a detailed inspection of the site of the strike revealed damage to 10 private households. There are no confirmed casualties at the moment.

Previously: On 30 April, one person was killed and nine injured in a Russian attack on Kharkiv.

