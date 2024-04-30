Russians target residential area of Kharkiv, killing 1 civilian and injuring 9 – photo, video

Kharkiv came under Russian attack this morning, 30 April. Ihor Terekhov, the city’s mayor, said two strikes occurred in the city, killing one person and injuring nine.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Ukraine’s Air Force; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Terekhov: "Explosions heard in Kharkiv – the city is under attack by the aggressor. Stay safe."

Advertisement:

Details: The Air Force reported a threat of ballistic weapons and the launch of guided bombs.

Update: Terekhov reported two airstrikes on civilian targets in the Kyivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts.

Emergency worker in Kharkiv Oblast is dealing with the aftermath of a Russian attack on 30 April Photo: State Emergency Service

Quote: "The residential area in the Kyivskyi district has been targeted once again, like yesterday. Information about casualties and damage is being clarified. Meanwhile, the threat of further missile launches on the city remains. Stay safe."

Emergency worker in Kharkiv Oblast is dealing with the aftermath of a Russian attack on 30 April PHOTO: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE

Terekhov said early reports indicated that one person had been killed and two injured in the Kholodnohirskyi district.

Emergency workers in Kharkiv Oblast are dealing with the aftermath of a Russian attack on 30 April PHOTO: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE

Oleh Syniehubov said early reports indicated that two people had been killed and six injured.

Terekhov later reported that updated information indicates that one person was killed and seven others were injured.

Syniehubov has announced that the number of people injured has increased to nine.

Quote: "Nine people were injured and one person was killed as a result of the enemy bombardment of Kharkiv. The deceased was a 24-year-old civilian man who worked at a facility. He was at work when the Russians launched the airstrike. He died of shrapnel wounds."

Syniehubov said that of the nine injured people, three women aged 28, 38 and 40 and one 42-year-old man were taken to hospital, all with blast injuries.

Additionally, six people were treated at the scene, most experiencing acute stress reactions.

Syniehubov reported that the first strike was observed in the Kyivskyi district at a garage cooperative and a nearby administrative building. Over 40 garages were destroyed. Three cars caught fire and another six were damaged. The second strike targeted the Kholodnohirskyi district, resulting in damage to two civilian buildings.

Background: Russian troops launched guided missile strikes on the city of Kharkiv and the Kharkiv district on the evening of 29 April. One woman was injured.

Support UP or become our patron!