Railway worker killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv – photo

The aftermath of Russian attack on Kharkiv on 30 April. Photo: SES

A Russian attack on the city of Kharkiv on 30 April claimed the life of a railway worker, Oleksandr Kot.

Source: Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) on Telegram; State Emergency Service on Telegram

Quote from Ukrzaliznytsia: "We have sad news from Kharkiv. As a result of the attack, there are losses in the family of railway workers. Oleksandr Kot, a 26-year-old track repairman, was killed."

Advertisement:

Details: Another railway worker was injured; she is receiving medical assistance.

The aftermath of Russian attack on Kharkiv on 30 April Photo: State Emergency Service

Ukrzaliznytsia emphasised that this was "yet another deliberate attack by the enemy on civilian railway infrastructure".

According to the State Emergency Service, two Russian bombs struck civilian infrastructure in the Kyivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi areas of the city.

The aftermath of Russian attack on Kharkiv on 30 April PHOTO: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE

In the Kyivskyi district, a huge explosion destroyed administrative buildings and more than 40 private garages, causing three to catch fire. Three cars burst into flames and another six were damaged.

In the Kholodnohirskyi district, two civilian buildings were destroyed by a Russian bomb.

Background: Kharkiv came under Russian attack on the morning of 30 April. Ihor Terekhov, the city’s mayor, reported that two strikes occurred in the city. Early reports say one civilian was killed and seven injured.

Support UP or become our patron!