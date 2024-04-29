Russians attack Kharkiv and surrounding district, one person injured

Russian troops launched guided missile strikes on the city of Kharkiv and the Kharkiv district on the evening of 29 April.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Invaders attacked the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. Preliminary reports suggest they used KABs [guided bombs – ed.]. One woman was wounded, but medics are providing all necessary assistance. Details are being established."

Details: In addition, Russian troops struck at least five settlements in the Kharkiv district using KABs.

Updated at 20:32: As reported by Syniehubov, a 42-year-old civilian man has been wounded. He was hospitalised with an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds. Doctors assess his condition as moderate.

