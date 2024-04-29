All Sections
Russians attack Kharkiv and surrounding district, one person injured

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 29 April 2024, 20:34
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor' office

Russian troops launched guided missile strikes on the city of Kharkiv and the Kharkiv district on the evening of 29 April.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Invaders attacked the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. Preliminary reports suggest they used KABs [guided bombs – ed.]. One woman was wounded, but medics are providing all necessary assistance. Details are being established."

Details: In addition, Russian troops struck at least five settlements in the Kharkiv district using KABs. 

Updated at 20:32: As reported by Syniehubov, a 42-year-old civilian man has been wounded. He was hospitalised with an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds. Doctors assess his condition as moderate.

