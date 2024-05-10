Ukraine's National Guard destroys infantry combat vehicle and Russian landing party in Kharkiv Oblast

During the Russian breakthrough in Kharkiv Oblast, the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed an infantry combat vehicle with a Russian landing party and a special squad of Russian troops inside.

Source: press service of the National Guard of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "The photo shows a Russian landing party killed by the soldiers of the 2nd Separate Squad of the Special Operations Centre Omega.

In total, Ukrainian forces destroyed an infantry combat vehicle, a landing party and approximately a squad of personnel of Russian forces.

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine reported that at about 5:00 the Russians attempted to break through our defence line under the cover of armoured vehicles. As of now these attacks have been repelled, andfighting of varying degree of intensity is ongoing."

