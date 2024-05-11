All Sections
One unit of Russian 44th Army Corps refuses to storm Kharkiv Oblast – underground resistance

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 11 May 2024, 04:22
Directions of Russian attacks in Kharkiv Oblast. Screenshot: DeepStateMap

An agent from the Atesh underground resistance movement who serves in one of the motorised rifle battalions of the 44th Army Corps of the Russian Armed Forces has said that one of its units flatly refused to go on an assault in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Atesh on Telegram

Details: The Atesh agent said that the soldiers from this Russian unit were well aware of the high-quality fortifications on the border. They had also witnessed unsuccessful sabotage and reconnaissance operations by Russian troops.

Quote: "In view of this, when new signs in the form of a diamond with a cross were painted on the equipment and an order was given, part of the unit refused to comply with the criminal will of the command. (The signs, by the way, are painted at the soldiers’ expense.) No one wants to go one way for any money."

Background:

Subjects: KharkivKharkiv Oblast
