An agent from the Atesh underground resistance movement who serves in one of the motorised rifle battalions of the 44th Army Corps of the Russian Armed Forces has said that one of its units flatly refused to go on an assault in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Atesh on Telegram

Details: The Atesh agent said that the soldiers from this Russian unit were well aware of the high-quality fortifications on the border. They had also witnessed unsuccessful sabotage and reconnaissance operations by Russian troops.

Quote: "In view of this, when new signs in the form of a diamond with a cross were painted on the equipment and an order was given, part of the unit refused to comply with the criminal will of the command. (The signs, by the way, are painted at the soldiers’ expense.) No one wants to go one way for any money."

Background:

It became known on 10 May that Russian occupation troops had intensified their activities in Kharkiv Oblast, and battles were ongoing there.

During a briefing with Slovak President Čaputová, President Zelenskyy confirmed that Russian troops had launched a new wave of offensive actions in Kharkiv Oblast.

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence reported that reserve units had been sent to the north of Kharkiv Oblast.

Border districts of Kharkiv Oblast are under intense large-scale Russian bombardment, resulting in injuries and fatalities among civilians. People are being evacuated from the town of Vovchansk and neighbouring settlements.

Ukrainska Pravda sources in military circles said that Russian forces had captured four border villages in Kharkiv Oblast.

President Zelenskyy reported that Ukraine would deploy additional forces to Kharkiv fronts following intensified Russian activity on the border with Kharkiv Oblast.

