Russian forces attack Bakhmut and Pokrovsk districts, Donetsk Oblast, killing two people

Russian attacks on the town of Chasiv Yar and the village of Yelyzavetivka in Pokrovsk district (Donetsk Oblast) have claimed the lives of two people and left two more injured.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The investigation has found that the [Russian] occupation forces attacked the town of Chasiv Yar on 10 May 2024. A mother, 65, and her son, 34, have been injured by strikes targeting one of the streets. In addition, residential buildings have been damaged.

Furthermore, the village of Yelyzavetivka in Pokrovsk district has been targeted by Russian forces, killing two civilians – a man, 49, and a woman, 64. Early reports indicate that the Russians fired tubed artillery on the settlement."

Details: A pre-trial investigation into the violations of the laws and customs of war (Article 438.1,2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) is being conducted as part of criminal proceedings under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

