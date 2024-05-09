Ukrainian Defence Forces defeat some of the Russian assault troops who infiltrated Krasnohorivka

Units of Ukraine’s Defence Forces units have eliminated some Russian assault groups that managed to break through to the refractory plant in Krasnohorivka, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group (OSG) of Ukrainian forces, on air during the national 24/7 newcast

Details: Reports indicate there have been 11 assaults, two counterattacks, and approximately 120 Russian drone incursions in the area of Krasnohorivka over the past day.

Quote from Voloshyn: "The enemy is continuing its attempts to storm the city of Krasnohorivka with small assault groups. Occasionally, individual groups try to approach the eastern outskirts of Krasnohorivka on armoured vehicles. But most often, they proceed on foot or with small mobile groups on motorcycles.

Our defenders are destroying all enemy attempts to enter the city with artillery and mortar fire.

Some of the groups that managed to break through to the refractory plant in Krasnohorivka have been eliminated by Ukrainian soldiers. Those who remain are in a difficult situation as they have been practically deprived of ammunition supplies and armoured support. Battles are ongoing in that area."

Details: Voloshyn added that the Defence Forces are containing the Russians' advances both within the city of Krasnohorivka and in the outskirts.

