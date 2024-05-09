All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Defence Forces defeat some of the Russian assault troops who infiltrated Krasnohorivka

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 9 May 2024, 11:04
Ukrainian Defence Forces defeat some of the Russian assault troops who infiltrated Krasnohorivka
Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn. Photo: Armiia Inform

Units of Ukraine’s Defence Forces units have eliminated some Russian assault groups that managed to break through to the refractory plant in Krasnohorivka, Donetsk Oblast. 

Source: Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group (OSG) of Ukrainian forces, on air during the national 24/7 newcast

Details: Reports indicate there have been 11 assaults, two counterattacks, and approximately 120 Russian drone incursions in the area of Krasnohorivka over the past day.

Advertisement:

Quote from Voloshyn: "The enemy is continuing its attempts to storm the city of Krasnohorivka with small assault groups. Occasionally, individual groups try to approach the eastern outskirts of Krasnohorivka on armoured vehicles. But most often, they proceed on foot or with small mobile groups on motorcycles.

Our defenders are destroying all enemy attempts to enter the city with artillery and mortar fire. 

Some of the groups that managed to break through to the refractory plant in Krasnohorivka have been eliminated by Ukrainian soldiers. Those who remain are in a difficult situation as they have been practically deprived of ammunition supplies and armoured support. Battles are ongoing in that area."

Details: Voloshyn added that the Defence Forces are containing the Russians' advances both within the city of Krasnohorivka and in the outskirts.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos

Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff

Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company

Emergency power outages implemented in Kyiv and number of oblasts

50 countries and organisations agreed to take part in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland

Zelenskyy strongly condemns assassination attempt on Slovak PM and wishes him speedy recovery

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russians intensify activities on Avdiivka front where 45 attacks occurred in 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff
Russians break through to Krasnohorivka but Ukrainian forces block assault groups
679 civilians still live in devastated city of Chasiv Yar
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Explosions rock Sevastopol in Crimea, air defence responding – video
22:33
37 Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast recorded in one day, with one person killed and one wounded
22:07
Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills 2 railway employees
22:04
US intelligence says Russia has stepped up disinformation campaign against Zelenskyy
21:56
Russian missile debris lands on porch
21:54
ID stops bullet and saves life of border guard in Vovchansk – photo
21:09
Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos
21:00
Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff
20:55
Russians target densely populated district of Kharkiv, injuring people and damaging 5-storey building
20:47
Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: