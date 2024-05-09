All Sections
Russians intensify activities on Avdiivka front where 45 attacks occurred in 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff

Iryna BalachukThursday, 9 May 2024, 07:32
Russians intensify activities on Avdiivka front where 45 attacks occurred in 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff

A total of 146 combat clashes have occurred on the front line over the past 24 hours. The Russians conducted 60 missile strikes and 90 airstrikes and fired from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas 107 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 6 May

Quote: "Russian occupiers once again attacked Ukraine at night, launching 20 Shahed-136/131 UAVs. Assets and personnel of the Air Force destroyed 17 UAVs."

Details: The settlements of Shalyhyne and Yunakivka (Sumy Oblast); Bilyi Kolodiaz, Staryi Saltiv and Lukiantsi (Kharkiv Oblast); Lyman, Chasiv Yar, Druzhba, Pivnichne, Oleksandropil, Stara Mykolaivka, Novoselivka Persha, Karlivka, Moskovske, Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Novopokrovske, Umanske, Netailove, Urozhaine, Kostiantynivka and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast); Veselianka, Orikhiv and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Olhivka, Beryslav and Kizomys (Kherson Oblast) were hit by airstrikes.

Over 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian troops repelled 16 Russian attacks near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Synkivka, Ivanivka and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled 11 Russian strikes near the settlements of Makiivka, Nevske, Novoliubivka, Tverdokhlibove and Serebrianka Forest (Luhansk Oblast). 

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 26 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Andriivka, Verkhnokamianske, Novyi, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian troops repelled 45 Russian attacks near the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Sokil, Novoselivka Persha, Kalynove, Novopokrovske, Semenivka, Umanske, Netailove and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, Paraskoviivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, tried to break through Ukrainian defences 11 times.  

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders near the villages of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) 19 times.

On the Kherson front, the Russians are persisting in their intention to drive Ukrainian troops from their footholds on the Dnipro River's left (east) bank. Russian troops mounted four unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian positions over the past 24 hours. 

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Air Force and Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck three air defence systems, two artillery systems, 10 areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated and another important target belonging to the Russians.

Subjects: Donetsk OblastAvdiivkawarGeneral Staff
