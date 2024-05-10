Belgium allocates €9 million to rebuild Ukraine's energy infrastructure

Belgium will allocate another €9 million to help rebuild Ukraine's damaged energy infrastructure.

Source: Caroline Gennez, Belgium’s Minister for Development Cooperation, as reported by Belgian broadcaster RTBF

Details: "Ukraine's energy infrastructure has been destroyed; it remains very centralised, making it vulnerable. For this reason, the UNDP [United Nations Development Programme – ed.] emphasises the need to develop sustainable and decentralised energy sources," Gennez said.

"Through the UN, Belgium will help rebuild the energy infrastructure around Kharkiv, which is currently under daily bombardment by Russian forces. Combined with military support, this will help strengthen Ukraine's resilience," the Belgian government added.

Belgium will reportedly allocate €9 million to support projects under the United Nations Development Programme, which specialises in economic development.

It was under this programme that the first power generators were delivered to Ukraine after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and later, spare parts and equipment were supplied to repair the energy infrastructure damaged in Russian strikes, the broadcaster noted.

