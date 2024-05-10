All Sections
Ukraine's victory over Russia is a priority for all Baltic States – Latvian foreign minister

Iryna KutielievaFriday, 10 May 2024, 19:48
Ukraine's victory over Russia is a priority for all Baltic States – Latvian foreign minister
Baiba Braže. Stock photo: Getty Images

During her visit to Lithuania, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže stressed that Ukraine's victory in the battle against Russia is a priority and shared aim among all Baltic countries.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Braže emphasised that Ukraine has the right to employ weaponry provided by the West to strike military targets on Russian soil, as permitted by international law.

Ukraine can strike targets not only on its own territory, but also the territory Russia is attacking it from, according to the Latvian minister.

Quote: "Ukraine is a priority for all the Baltic States – Ukraine’s victory is a common goal for all of us. At the same time, in the current geopolitical situation where different Russian hybrid warfare activities are observed on a daily basis, Latvia, the Baltic and Nordic region as a whole need to join efforts and strengthen security in a forward-looking and coordinated manner," Braže emphasised.

Braže's assertion that Ukraine got Western weapons from allies with permission to strike Russian territory sparked hysteria in Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.

Read also: European Pravda interview with Baiba Braže, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia

