During her visit to Lithuania, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže stressed that Ukraine's victory in the battle against Russia is a priority and shared aim among all Baltic countries.

Details: Braže emphasised that Ukraine has the right to employ weaponry provided by the West to strike military targets on Russian soil, as permitted by international law.

Ukraine can strike targets not only on its own territory, but also the territory Russia is attacking it from, according to the Latvian minister.

Quote: "Ukraine is a priority for all the Baltic States – Ukraine’s victory is a common goal for all of us. At the same time, in the current geopolitical situation where different Russian hybrid warfare activities are observed on a daily basis, Latvia, the Baltic and Nordic region as a whole need to join efforts and strengthen security in a forward-looking and coordinated manner," Braže emphasised.

Braže's assertion that Ukraine got Western weapons from allies with permission to strike Russian territory sparked hysteria in Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.

