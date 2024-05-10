Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers allocates over US$18 million to Defence Intelligence

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 749.7 million (about US$18,9 million) from the reserve fund of the state budget to Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence.

Source: The government made the decision at a meeting on 10 May, said Taras Melnychuk, the representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada, on Telegram

Quote: "Ukraine's Defence Intelligence has received an irrevocable allocation of UAH 749.7 million from the national budget reserve fund to boost defensive capabilities," Melnychuk wrote.

Background: The state budget's general fund for the security and defence industry for January-March 2024 totaled UAH 408.2 billion.

