European Commission disburses €1.5bn macro-finance tranche to Ukraine

On Wednesday, 24 April, the European Commission announced the disbursement of a €1.5 billion tranche of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine as part of a large €50 billion support package.

Source: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Von der Leyen described the funds as vital to support the functioning of the civil service in Ukraine as the country fights Russian aggression.

"Ukraine is carrying a heavy burden on its shoulders for all of us. Today, we disburse an additional €1.5 bn, under the €50 bn Ukraine Facility," the official stressed.

Background:

In March, the European Commission made the first disbursement of €4.5 billion under the Ukraine Facility programme.

On 27 February, the European Parliament adopted a tentatively agreed-upon version of the document introducing a new €50 billion four-year support mechanism called the Ukraine Facility. The next day, on 28 February, it was finally approved by the Council of the European Union.

