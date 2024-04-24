All Sections
European Commission disburses €1.5bn macro-finance tranche to Ukraine

Iryna Kutielieva, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 24 April 2024, 14:09
Ursula von der Leye. Stock photo: Getty Images

On Wednesday, 24 April, the European Commission announced the disbursement of a €1.5 billion tranche of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine as part of a large €50 billion support package.

Source: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Von der Leyen described the funds as vital to support the functioning of the civil service in Ukraine as the country fights Russian aggression.

"Ukraine is carrying a heavy burden on its shoulders for all of us. Today, we disburse an additional €1.5 bn, under the €50 bn Ukraine Facility," the official stressed.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Europemoney
