We will fund all social security spending this year and next – Ukrainian PM

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that Ukraine can fund all social expenditure on time and in full this year and next.

Quote: "We are absolutely sure that this year (and frankly, we are pretty sure about next year as well), we will definitely fund all social payments, all pensions and subsidies in full.

We will do everything the state needs to do on time, without delays, and in full.

The US assistance gives us 100% confidence that we will fulfil these obligations."

