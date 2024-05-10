Explosions reported at oil depot in temporarily occupied Rovenky, Luhansk Oblast – videos

Several explosions were reported at an oil depot in the temporarily occupied city of Rovenky (Luhansk Oblast) late on the evening of 10 May.

Source: local media, Russian propaganda media outlet RIA Novosti

Details: A video from the town of Rovenky, which Russia occupied in 2014, is being shared on Telegram channels. The authors of the video claim that the strike hit an oil depot.

Updated at 23:17: Leonid Pasichnyk, the leader of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) quasi-republic, has confirmed that a fire broke out at the oil depot and damaged nearby houses. He said one person had been killed and six injured.

Background: A fire was reported at an oil depot in the temporarily occupied city of Luhansk on the evening of 7 May.

