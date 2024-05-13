Russia loses 1,740 soldiers and 31 tanks in one day

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to inflict losses on Russia. Over the past day alone, Russia lost 1,740 soldiers, 42 armoured combat vehicles, 31 tanks and 15 artillery systems.

Source: General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 13 May 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

484,030 (+1,740) military personnel;

7,485 (+31) tanks;

14,417 (+42) armoured combat vehicles;

12,487 (+15) artillery systems;

1,070 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems;

797 (+0) air defence systems;

350 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

9,936 (+26) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,197 (+3) cruise missiles;

26 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

16,878 (+59) vehicles and tankers;

2,048 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

