Russia loses 1,740 soldiers and 31 tanks in one day
Monday, 13 May 2024, 07:42
Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to inflict losses on Russia. Over the past day alone, Russia lost 1,740 soldiers, 42 armoured combat vehicles, 31 tanks and 15 artillery systems.
Source: General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 13 May 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 484,030 (+1,740) military personnel;
- 7,485 (+31) tanks;
- 14,417 (+42) armoured combat vehicles;
- 12,487 (+15) artillery systems;
- 1,070 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 797 (+0) air defence systems;
- 350 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 9,936 (+26) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,197 (+3) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 16,878 (+59) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,048 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
