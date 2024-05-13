Russian offensive in Kharkiv Oblast: Russian soldiers hold civilians in basement – video

During their offensive in Kharkiv Oblast, Russian troops have placed local citizens in a basement, forcing them to provide medical care to wounded Russian soldiers. Ukraine has launched an investigation into the violation of the rules of war.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The investigation has found that during Russia's offensive in Vovchansk hromada, the invaders are forcibly holding people in a basement. The locals were confined to the premises on 11 May 2024. (A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.)

On 13 May, some of them escaped and reached the volunteers. The people are now safe.

The survivors reported overhearing Russian soldiers in the basement discussing the killing of civilians."

Details: People are reportedly being forced to provide medical assistance to wounded Russian soldiers.

These actions of the Russians are a violation of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War, to which Ukraine and Russia are parties, among others.

Law enforcement officers have launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Background: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that the front line and the grey area in Kharkiv Oblast have grown – the Russian military is attempting to purposefully extend it by conducting targeted small-scale attacks in a number of areas.

Syniehubov noted that the evacuation of residents from dangerous areas continues. A total of 5,700 people have been evacuated. An additional 1,600 people are to be evacuated on 13 May. The official said that currently, 200-300 people remain in Vovchansk.

