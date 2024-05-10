All Sections
Pentagon reveals contents of US$400 million military aid package for Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykFriday, 10 May 2024, 20:37
Patriot system. Stock photo: Getty Images

On the evening of 10 May, the US Department of Defense issued a list of weapons included in the recently announced US$400 million package of military assistance to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The new US package includes additional ammo for Patriot and NASAMS systems, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, more HIMARS systems with ammunition, 155-mm and 105-mm artillery shells, and "equipment for integrating Western launchers, missiles, and radars with Ukrainian systems".

The Pentagon specifies Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, M113 armoured personnel carriers, anti-mine vehicles with ambush protection (MRAP), and trailers for hauling heavy equipment.

TOW missiles, Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems, "high-precision aviation ammunition", HARM missiles, small arms and ammunition, explosive ammunition and demining equipment, coastal and river patrol boats, and "means of chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear protection" are all included in the assistance package.

US President Joe Biden signed a decree on 10 May to provide Ukraine with military aid worth up to US$400 million.

On 24 April, US President Joe Biden signed a package of legislation passed by Congress that includes nearly US$61 billion in aid to Ukraine and other US allies. Immediately afterwards, the US announced a US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine.

Afterwards, the US Department of State confirmed that further military aid packages were being prepared.

