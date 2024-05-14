All Sections
Russians occupy one more village in Kharkiv Oblast – DeepState

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 14 May 2024, 01:08
Front line in Kharkiv Oblast. Screenshot: DeepStateMap

The Russians have occupied the village of Lukianivtsi in the north of Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Details: The Russians have advanced near Vovchansk, Yahidne, Verbove, south of Pervomaiske, in Krasnohorivka and Hlyboke. 

The situation in Zelene has been confirmed, as for a long time there was no communication and it was believed that the Russians had captured the village.

Background:

  • On 10 May, it was reported that Russian forces had intensified their activities in Kharkiv Oblast, with fighting taking place there.
  • Ukraine's Defence Ministry reported that reserve units had been sent to the north of Kharkiv Oblast.
  • Russian forces resumed assault operations near the village of Hlyboke in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of 11 May, and Ukraine’s Defence Forces are expecting the Russians to ramp up shelling in the area.
  • The Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group said that the grey zone in Kharkiv Oblast was not expanding and that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were not letting Russian forces advance further into Kharkiv Oblast.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that as of 23:00 on 13 May, Ukrainian troops had repelled 13 Russian attacks on the Kharkiv front and were combing through the urban area of Vovchansk.

Support UP or become our patron!

