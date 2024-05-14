Russians not stop attacking Vovchansk area in Kharkiv Oblast

The Russians have continued their persistent attacks on Vovchansk hromada in Kharkiv Oblast. Meanwhile, Ukrainian defenders on this front section are holding back the Russians and controlling certain areas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group, on the air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Russian occupiers have intensified attacks on Vovchansk hromada. Over these days, 22 guided aerial bombs were dropped towards Vovchansk.

Advertisement:

In addition, the Russians continuously shell Lyptsi and Vovchansk hromadas with artillery. The settlement of Kozacha Lopat and the Kupiansk district [are also affected]."

Details: Voloshyn said the Russians have not changed tactics. They first use artillery or aircraft and then small assault groups accompanied by vehicles.

In addition, the Russians attempt to spread panic among the civilian population.

Voloshyn stated that the Defence Forces are holding back the Russians and controlling certain areas on this front section.

He added that the Russians lost over 8,390 personnel, 96 tanks, over 200 armoured combat vehicles, nearly 200 artillery pieces and mortars, two aircraft, close to 30 electronic warfare systems, five air defence systems, over 30 anti-tank weapons, a heavy flamethrower system, almost 20 multiple-launch rocket systems, over 4,000 various drones and nearly 200 military shelters in the area of responsibility of Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group from 6 to 12 May.

Quote: "In the area of responsibility of Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group, the situation remains challenging. [Ukraine's] Defence Forces control the situation, preventing enemy breakthroughs into our territory. Fierce defensive battles are ongoing and Russian attempts to break through defence are being stopped...

The enemy seeks to seize the strategic initiative and break through the front line, concentrating their primary efforts on several fronts while creating superiority in forces and means. They are attacking across the entire front line and have achieved specific tactical successes on some fronts. However, the situation is dynamically changing.

Our soldiers are inflicting losses on the enemy in personnel, regaining positions and achieving tactical successes on certain fronts.

Battles are ongoing on the Kupiansk, Siversk, Lyman and Pokrovsk fronts, where the situation is dynamically evolving. The enemy has had partial success in some areas, while [Ukraine's] Defence Forces are pushing back the enemy and improving their tactical positions in others."

Background:

On 10 May, it was reported that Russian forces had intensified their activities in Kharkiv Oblast, with fighting taking place there.

President Zelenskyy confirmed that Russian troops had launched a new wave of offensive actions in Kharkiv Oblast.

Ukraine's Defence Ministry reported that reserve units had been sent to the north of Kharkiv Oblast.

Russian forces resumed assault operations near the village of Hlyboke in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of 11 May, and Ukraine’s Defence Forces are expecting the Russians to ramp up shelling in the area.

The Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group said that the grey zone in Kharkiv Oblast was not expanding and that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were not letting Russian forces advance further into Kharkiv Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!