Latvia to provide €10 million for Czech initiative to purchase shells for Ukraine

The Latvian government decided to allocate €10 million for the purchase of artillery ammunition for Ukraine at a closed-door meeting on Tuesday. Another batch of drones will be handed over to Ukraine this summer.

Source: Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa and Latvian Defence Minister Andris Sprūds reported this to journalists after the meeting, European Pravda wrote, citing the Delfi news portal

Details: This amount of money is provided for the Czech initiative to supply artillery shells to Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Sprūds said that the money allocated by Latvia will be used to purchase more than 3,000 large-calibre 155 mm shells.

Speaking about the activities of the drone coalition led by Latvia and the UK, Sprūds reiterated that Latvia has recently sent about 100 drones to Ukraine. The second batch, consisting of approximately 1,000 combat drones of various capacities, is scheduled to be shipped in June. So far, the coalition member states have pledged more than half a billion euros in funding for the purchase of drones.

This year and within the next two years, Latvia will provide Ukraine with military support in the amount of 0.25% of its GDP. This year, the sum equals 112 million euros, the minister reiterated.

Background:

Czechia’s President Petr Pavel said that the first batch of shells purchased for Ukraine under the Czech initiative would be delivered in June.

In mid-April, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said Czechia had signed contracts to supply 180,000 artillery rounds for Ukraine as part of its initiative and is currently working on contracts for another 300,000 rounds.

The official later stated that 1.5 million artillery projectiles could potentially be procured for Ukraine in this way within a year.

Support UP or become our patron!