Latvia to provide €10 million for Czech initiative to purchase shells for Ukraine

Ivanna Kostina, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 14 May 2024, 21:49
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Latvian government decided to allocate €10 million for the purchase of artillery ammunition for Ukraine at a closed-door meeting on Tuesday. Another batch of drones will be handed over to Ukraine this summer.

Source: Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa and Latvian Defence Minister Andris Sprūds reported this to journalists after the meeting, European Pravda wrote, citing the Delfi news portal

Details: This amount of money is provided for the Czech initiative to supply artillery shells to Ukraine.

Sprūds said that the money allocated by Latvia will be used to purchase more than 3,000 large-calibre 155 mm shells.

Speaking about the activities of the drone coalition led by Latvia and the UK, Sprūds reiterated that Latvia has recently sent about 100 drones to Ukraine. The second batch, consisting of approximately 1,000 combat drones of various capacities, is scheduled to be shipped in June. So far, the coalition member states have pledged more than half a billion euros in funding for the purchase of drones.

This year and within the next two years, Latvia will provide Ukraine with military support in the amount of 0.25% of its GDP. This year, the sum equals 112 million euros, the minister reiterated.

Background:

Subjects: Latvia
Latvia
