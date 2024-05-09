Ukraine will receive first shells under Czech-led initiative in June, Czech president says

Czech President Petr Pavel has announced that the first 180,000 shells purchased for Ukraine under the Czech-led initiative will arrive in Ukraine in June.

Source: Pavel in an interview with ARD, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Czech president said the first batch of missiles to be delivered would amount to 180,000 shells.

"I, together with our Prime Minister Petr Fiala, assume that the first 180,000 rounds will be delivered in June," Pavel said.

The president added that "there are already contracts for another five- or six-figure number of shells".

Pavel also expressed regret that the initiative is not moving as fast as he would like.

Background:

In mid-April, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said Czechia had signed contracts to supply 180,000 artillery rounds for Ukraine as part of its initiative and is currently working on contracts for another 300,000 rounds.

The official later stated that 1.5 million artillery projectiles could potentially be procured for Ukraine in this way within a year.

Meanwhile, Czech President Pavel does not think that Western countries have lost hope that Ukraine will win the war.

