Ukraine will receive first shells under Czech-led initiative in June, Czech president says

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Anastasia ProtzThursday, 9 May 2024, 14:23
Ukraine will receive first shells under Czech-led initiative in June, Czech president says
Czech President Petr Pavel. Photo: Getty Images

Czech President Petr Pavel has announced that the first 180,000 shells purchased for Ukraine under the Czech-led initiative will arrive in Ukraine in June.

Source: Pavel in an interview with ARD, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Czech president said the first batch of missiles to be delivered would amount to 180,000 shells.

"I, together with our Prime Minister Petr Fiala, assume that the first 180,000 rounds will be delivered in June," Pavel said.

The president added that "there are already contracts for another five- or six-figure number of shells".

Pavel also expressed regret that the initiative is not moving as fast as he would like.

Background:

Subjects: Czechiaaid for Ukraine
