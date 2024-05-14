21 people injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv – video, photo

Twenty-one people, including three children, were injured in a Russian attack on Kharkiv on the evening of 14 May.

Source: National Police of Ukraine; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russian military bombed the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv at around 16:10 on 14 May. The enemy is thought to have struck four times with D-30 SN glide bombs. High-rise apartment buildings, 15 garages and a non-residential one-storey building were damaged.

Twenty-one civilians were injured as a result of the attack. There are three children among the casualties."

Details: The police have also reported that the Russians struck the city again at around 17:55. A hit to the ground was recorded in the Saltivka district. The police also found an unexploded 5B55 missile, an S-300 missile, which had landed between two parked cars in an outdoor area near some residential buildings. No one was injured.

Photo: National police of Ukraine

Photo: National police of Ukraine

As of 22:55, explosions were heard in Kharkiv again.

Background:

On the afternoon of 14 May, Russian forces struck a residential building in Kharkiv city centre. Mayor Ihor Terekhov said the 10th floor of an apartment block was hit.

