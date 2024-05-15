US Secretary of State meets with representatives of Anti-Corruption Action Centre and DEJURE Foundation

Representatives in a meeting with Antony Blinken. Photo: US Embassy in Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with representatives of the DEJURE Foundation, including DEJURE Foundation co-founder Mykhailo Zhernakov, and the Anti-Corruption Action Centre in Kyiv on 14 May.

Source: US Embassy in Ukraine with reference to US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink

Quote from Brink: "Civil society is foundational for democracy and a key driver of Ukraine’s European future. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met [representatives of] DEJURE Foundation, Mykhailo Zhernakov and the Anti-Corruption Action Centre to discuss the anti-corruption and reform agenda that will unlock the private sector investment needed for recovery."

Background:

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken began his visit to Ukraine on Tuesday, 14 May. During it, he is scheduled to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

During the visit to Kyiv, Blinken stressed that Ukraine needs not only to defeat Russia, but also to overcome corruption within the country in order to avoid "becoming like Russia."

During his speech, Blinken stated that a potential bilateral security agreement with Ukraine will give military assistance in a variety of sectors, bringing the country closer to NATO membership.

