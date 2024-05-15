All Sections
Drones attack oil depot in Russia's Rostov Oblast

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 15 May 2024, 06:51
Drones attack oil depot in Russia's Rostov Oblast
Photo: social media

Two explosions have been heard at an oil depot in Russia's Rostov Oblast.

Source: Rostov Oblast Governor Vasily Golubev

Details: Golubev reported that two drones had attacked the oil depot.

There was allegedly no fuel on fire.

The governor also stated that no casualties had been recorded.

Background: 

  • Drones attacked the Pervyy Zavod (First Plant) oil refinery in Russia's Kaluga Oblast on the night of 9-10 May.
  • A freight train carrying fuel in tankers derailed and caught fire in Russia's Volgograd Oblast. A possible cause of the derailment was a drone attack. 

Subjects: oilRussiadrones
