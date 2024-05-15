Drones attack oil depot in Russia's Rostov Oblast

Two explosions have been heard at an oil depot in Russia's Rostov Oblast.

Source: Rostov Oblast Governor Vasily Golubev

Details: Golubev reported that two drones had attacked the oil depot.

Advertisement:

There was allegedly no fuel on fire.

The governor also stated that no casualties had been recorded.

Background:

Drones attacked the Pervyy Zavod (First Plant) oil refinery in Russia's Kaluga Oblast on the night of 9-10 May.

A freight train carrying fuel in tankers derailed and caught fire in Russia's Volgograd Oblast. A possible cause of the derailment was a drone attack.

Support UP or become our patron!