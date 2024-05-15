All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin explains appointment of Belousov as Russia's Defence Minister

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 15 May 2024, 15:42
Putin explains appointment of Belousov as Russia's Defence Minister
Putin at a meeting with his ministers. Photo: RIA Novosti

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has linked the appointment of Andrei Belousov as Russian Defence Minister to the increase in military spending.

Source: Putin at a meeting with the commanders of the military districts on 15 May, quoted by RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet 

Quote: "Andrei Belousov has been appointed as the new Minister of Defence. This is due, not least, to the fact that the costs of the military component are growing."

Advertisement:

Read more: Putin said that in 2024, total spending on defence and security will amount to 8.7%, "perhaps a little more."

Putin reportedly "instructed [Belousov] to manage the funds allocated for the Ministry of Defence carefully and efficiently."

"The ratio between guns and butter should be organically integrated into the overall development strategy," he said.

Background

  • On 12 May, it became known that Russian leader Vladimir Putin suggested appointing First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov as Defence Minister to replace Sergei Shoigu.
  • Shoigu had held the post since 2012.
  • At the same time, Putin appointed Shoigu as Secretary of the Russian Security Council, and dismissed Nikolai Patrushev, the previous Secretary of the Security Council, "due to his transfer to another job."
  • Belousov said that increasing the efficiency of the state defence procurement process was necessary to fully provide all Russian military personnel with all types of supplies.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Putinwar
Advertisement:

Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp

Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Ukraine's Air Force downs all 29 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Ukrainian electricity provider reveals how much longer blackouts will go on and whether warmer weather will have an impact

Helicopter with Iranian President aboard crashes on border with Azerbaijan

Drones of Ukraine's Security Service attack and set airfield and oil refinery on fire in Russia's Krasnodar Oblast – SSU source

All News
Putin
Putin again claims his readiness for negotiations and complains about sanctions against Russia
Putin appoints new defence minister
Putin to meet with Xi Jinping on 16 May in China
RECENT NEWS
14:29
UK intelligence says Russia has labour shortage problems
13:53
Russian strikes on recreation area in Kharkiv Oblast: another fatality found in water body
13:03
Russian cruise missile downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
12:29
Consumers in 7 Ukrainian oblasts remain without power supply due to Russian attacks
12:10
Peace on Russian terms will not mean an end to human suffering – Estonian PM
12:01
Situation across war zone has escalated, Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 30 times since start of day – Ukraine's General Staff
11:54
Russians hit Kherson, killing one man – video
11:45
Ukrainian drone attack on Slavyansk oil refinery: Russians confirm damage at plant
11:30
Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp
11:21
Estonian PM reveals some countries are already training military in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: