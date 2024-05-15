Putin explains appointment of Belousov as Russia's Defence Minister

Putin at a meeting with his ministers. Photo: RIA Novosti

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has linked the appointment of Andrei Belousov as Russian Defence Minister to the increase in military spending.

Source: Putin at a meeting with the commanders of the military districts on 15 May, quoted by RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Quote: "Andrei Belousov has been appointed as the new Minister of Defence. This is due, not least, to the fact that the costs of the military component are growing."

Read more: Putin said that in 2024, total spending on defence and security will amount to 8.7%, "perhaps a little more."

Putin reportedly "instructed [Belousov] to manage the funds allocated for the Ministry of Defence carefully and efficiently."

"The ratio between guns and butter should be organically integrated into the overall development strategy," he said.

Background:

On 12 May, it became known that Russian leader Vladimir Putin suggested appointing First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov as Defence Minister to replace Sergei Shoigu.

Shoigu had held the post since 2012.

At the same time, Putin appointed Shoigu as Secretary of the Russian Security Council, and dismissed Nikolai Patrushev, the previous Secretary of the Security Council, "due to his transfer to another job."

Belousov said that increasing the efficiency of the state defence procurement process was necessary to fully provide all Russian military personnel with all types of supplies.

