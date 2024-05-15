All Sections
Ukraine must win the war – US Secretary of State

Mariia Yemets, Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 15 May 2024, 15:57
Ukraine must win the war – US Secretary of State
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Photo: Getty Images

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that his government’s support is focused on Ukraine's strategic success, and that the country must win the war.

Source: Blinken during a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: In his opening remarks, he stressed that it is important for the United States to help ensure the strategic success of Ukraine.

Quote: "We are working to ensure that Ukraine can deliver on the battlefield today, as it continues to protect the country against Russian aggression, but also put itself in the position when it can deter and defend itself against future attacks, and fundamentally, secure for the Ukrainian people the right to decide their own future," the US Secretary of State asserted. 

In further answers to questions, Blinken said several times directly that Ukraine must win the war.

"The United States is committed to helping ensure Ukraine winning this war and it has been shown through extraordinary support that we have provided and continue to provide. We are determined that Ukraine wins this war and succeeds for its people and for its future," Antony Blinken said.

During the briefing, he also announced that the United States would provide an additional US$2 billion to the newly established fund, which will be used to promote the Ukrainian defence sector and finance the acquisition of weapons.

On the first day of his visit, Blinken said that the upcoming US bilateral security agreement with Ukraine will provide military assistance in various fields and will help it get closer to NATO membership.

He also underlined the contribution of US allies to economic and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, which he claimed is three times bigger than the American contribution.

