Drone attacks Russia's Belgorod Oblast, resulting in fire at petrol station

Several settlements in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast have been attacked by kamikaze drones. One of the drones hit a petrol station.

Source: Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod Oblast

Details: Gladkov said that a drone had attacked a petrol station near the village of Bessonovka.

Advertisement:

The explosion caused one of the fuel tanks to catch fire.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

Background:

On the night of 16-17 May, drones and missiles attacked temporarily occupied Sevastopol and Russia’s Novorossiysk.

Support UP or become our patron!