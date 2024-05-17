Drone attacks Russia's Belgorod Oblast, resulting in fire at petrol station
Friday, 17 May 2024, 05:40
Several settlements in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast have been attacked by kamikaze drones. One of the drones hit a petrol station.
Source: Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod Oblast
Details: Gladkov said that a drone had attacked a petrol station near the village of Bessonovka.
The explosion caused one of the fuel tanks to catch fire.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.
Background:
On the night of 16-17 May, drones and missiles attacked temporarily occupied Sevastopol and Russia’s Novorossiysk.
