Drones and missiles attack port and oil depot in Russia's Novorossiysk – video

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 17 May 2024, 03:49
Drones and missiles attack port and oil depot in Russia's Novorossiysk – video
Fire. Stock photo: Russian media

Powerful explosions were heard in the city of Novorossiysk in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai on the night of 16-17 May. The port and an oil depot have been targeted.

Source: Astra Telegram channel

Details: Residents of Novorossiysk claimed that at least eight explosions had been heard in the city. 

Videos from the city capture the sound of drones and the response of Russian air defence systems.

People saw a missile hit the port, causing a fire. 

Local residents have reported an attack on the Novorossiysk fuel oil terminal and the Transneft terminal. 

The city was left without electricity.

Updated: A total of 28 explosions had occurred in Novorossiysk by 05:00.

The sounds of fire engines and ambulance sirens were heard in the city. 

Residents counted 33 drones and over 35 explosions in Novorossiysk at 06:00. 

Explosions continued, while the governor officially announced an "unsuccessful attack attempt" and the downing of 10 UAVs. 

Milbloggers have confirmed the hits. 

Residents reported that the port was left without power overnight. Traffic on Magistralnaya Street was completely blocked. 

The Novorossiysk administration prohibited residents from leaving their homes after the night attack on the city. 

Novorossiysk Deputy Mayor Alexander Yamenskov told residents to stay indoors. In addition, parents of local schoolchildren are receiving messages that their children do not need to attend school today.

Subjects: Russiawar
