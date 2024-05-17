Zelenskyy: Ukrainian Armed Forces stabilised situation on battlefield in Kharkiv Oblast

The Defence Forces of Ukraine have managed to stabilise the situation on the battlefield as Russian troops are trying to advance in the northern part of Kharkiv Oblast. The occupiers have managed to advance 10 kilometres deep into Ukraine at best.

Source: Zelenskyy at a meeting with journalists; Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "The main thing for today is that our defence forces have stabilised the situation. Today, our defence forces have stabilised the Russians where they are now. The deepest point of their advance is 10 kilometres [deep into Ukraine's territory]. There is no progress [on their side] at all, and there has never been any progress on the fronts held by certain enemy brigades."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy had a "substantive meeting" with Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Yurii Sodol, Commander of the Joint Forces; Mykhailo Drapatyi, Deputy Chief of the General Staff for military training; Serhii Deineko, Head of the State Border Guard Service, and representatives of the National Police.

The president said that "highly combat-capable brigades" are currently operating in Kharkiv Oblast, and separate battalions have been reinforced on several fronts. These are soldiers who could be redeployed from the army reserve and other fronts.

Zelenskyy stressed that the Russians had not reached the "concrete line of defence" and that the fact that anyone might say so is "nonsense." Zelenskyy says the Russians have only reached the first line.

Quote: "The first line is not the border. It is impossible to build [fortifications] there because our people were getting killed by the weapons used by the Russians. They [the Russians – UP] are somewhere around there now. This is the first line, the line that was built in the war, under constant fire, by our military. The first and second lines are built by the military, and the third is built by local authorities. It is the most powerful – not because they are better than the military, but simply because it is further away from weapons, from shells, from bombardment."

Details: The president added that Russia's main target is the city of Vovchansk. They also want to capture a 10-kilometre zone in that area.

Background:

Over the past day, there were ten combat clashes on the Kharkiv front. Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight attacks in Lyptsi, Starytsia and Vovchansk (Kharkiv Oblast). Russia is continuing to try to break through the defences of Ukrainian units in the Shebekino-Vovchansk area.

Defenders are conducting clearing operations on the streets north of Vovchansk, preventing Russia from gaining a foothold.

On the evening of 16 May, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with Shahed drones, and a fire broke out. At midnight, a missile attack was launched on the city.

Support UP or become our patron!