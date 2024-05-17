Zelenskyy on "truce" in Ukraine during Paris Olympics: it sounds like story born dead

Commenting on the idea of a "truce" in Ukraine during the Paris Olympics this summer, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he did not really understand this initiative, as no truce would prevent Russia from amassing troops closer to Ukrainian positions and then "going on the offensive".

Source: Zelenskyy at a meeting with journalists

Quote: "We have already had a ceasefire. But it does not work well with this enemy. In addition, there is a risk – who will make sure their forces do not approach us during the ceasefire?

Advertisement:

The ceasefire doesn't prevent their equipment from being moved closer and then going on the offensive. So I don't understand the details. For now, it sounds like a story born dead to me."

Support UP or become our patron!