Russians are most active on Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts – Ukraine's General Staff

The Russians are most active on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts in Donetsk Oblast. Russian forces have not conducted any attacks on the Lyman, Toretsk, Huliai Pole and Orikhove fronts since the beginning of the day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 13:30 on 17 May

Details: On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian forces repelled 14 attacks. The situation is the most intense near the settlement of Novooleksandrivka.

Advertisement:

On the Kurakhove front, the Russians tried to break through the Ukrainian defences 14 times, specifically near the settlements of Paraskoviivka, Heorhiivka, Krasnohorivka and Vodiane. Near Vodiane, Russian troops were supported by aircraft. The situation is under control.

The Russians keep terrorising civilians in Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts by launching artillery attacks in the vicinity of the settlements of Uhroidy, Mistky, Iskryskivshchyna and Popivka.

On the Kharkiv front, a Russian attack was repelled near the village of Starytsia. The Russians deployed aircraft to strike near the settlements of Harbuzivka and Bilyi Kolodiaz. Ukrainian troops are equipping their positions and strengthening the defence in border areas of Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians attempted to improve their positions near the settlements of Vilshana, Ivanivka, Berestove and Miasozharivka five times. They received a harsh response from Ukrainian forces and retreated.

On the Siversk front, five Russian attacks were repelled.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians launched an airstrike near the settlement of Chasiv Yar.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians tried to improve their tactical positions near the settlement of Staromaiorske, but to no avail. The information is being specified.

On the Prydniprovia front, Ukrainian forces repelled five Russian attacks near the settlement of Krynky. The Russians struck Krynky, as well as the area of the settlement of Tiahynka, with multiple-launch rocket systems. The Ukrainian forces have not lost any positions.

Quote: "Ukrainian defenders are repelling the attacks of the Russian occupiers, keeping them under fire control and doing everything possible to disrupt the criminal plans of the enemy."

Background: Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported earlier that Russian troops had expanded the area of combat actions by almost 70 kilometres, thus attempting to force Ukrainian troops to deploy additional brigades from the reserve.

Support UP or become our patron!