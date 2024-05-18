All Sections
Ukrainian combat pilot Denys Vasyliuk killed in action

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 18 May 2024, 21:16
Ukrainian combat pilot Denys Vasyliuk killed in action
Denys Vasyliuk (centre). Photo: The 831st Tactical Aviation Brigade

Denys Vasyliuk, First Deputy Commander of an aircraft squadron of the 831st Tactical Aviation Brigade, has been killed during a combat mission.

Source: the 831st Tactical Aviation Brigade on Facebook

Denys Vasyliuk (centre). Photo: The 831st Tactical Aviation Brigade
Denys Vasyliuk (centre). Photo: The 831st Tactical Aviation Brigade

Quote: "Lieutenant Colonel Denys Vasyliuk, First Deputy Commander of the aircraft squadron, was recently killed while undertaking a combat mission.

Denys Vasyliuk (centre). Photo: The 831st Tactical Aviation Brigade
Denys Vasyliuk (centre). Photo: The 831st Tactical Aviation Brigade

Denys was a fighter pilot with the Air Force of Ukraine, a true master of his craft. He has flown dozens of combat missions since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Muscovites [sic] and has been decorated with the Order For Courage."

Subjects: aircraftArmed ForcesUkraine's Air Force
