Explosions rock Odesa Oblast, air defence response reported

Explosions were heard in Odesa Oblast on the night of 18-19 May, and a media outlet reported that air defence was responding. An air-raid warning had been issued prior to the incident.

Source: Dumska, a local news outlet in Odesa

Details: An explosion was heard in Odesa Oblast at 03:00.

At 03:01, the media outlet noted that efforts were underway to combat Russian Shahed UAVs.

Later, Dumska reported on a series of explosions in Odesa Oblast.

At 03:32, the media outlet reported new explosions in Odesa Oblast.

