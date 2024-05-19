Explosions rock Odesa Oblast, air defence response reported
Sunday, 19 May 2024, 03:16
Explosions were heard in Odesa Oblast on the night of 18-19 May, and a media outlet reported that air defence was responding. An air-raid warning had been issued prior to the incident.
Source: Dumska, a local news outlet in Odesa
Details: An explosion was heard in Odesa Oblast at 03:00.
At 03:01, the media outlet noted that efforts were underway to combat Russian Shahed UAVs.
Later, Dumska reported on a series of explosions in Odesa Oblast.
At 03:32, the media outlet reported new explosions in Odesa Oblast.
