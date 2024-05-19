Ukrainian Defence Intelligence behind attack on oil depot in Russia's Leningrad Oblast – source in DIU

The Vyborg oil depot in Leningrad Oblast, Russia, was attacked during a special operation of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) on the night of 18-19 May.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in DIU

Details: The source noted that three explosive devices were used to hit vertical fuel tanks at the facility, used by the Russians for military purposes. They were destroyed in the DIU operation.

Advertisement:

At around 02:50, residents of Vyborg reported a strong explosion on social media, followed by a fire at the oil depot.

Quote from DIU: "The decarbonisation of Putin's dictatorship will continue, consistently and methodically, for as long as Russia uses the oil and gas industry for military purposes or until it pulls [its forces] out of Ukraine. The cost of Russian aggression for the Kremlin will continue to rise and is already affecting their ability to supply fuel even to the domestic market. To be continued."

Background:

Russian Telegram channels reported explosions and a fire at an oil refinery in Vyborg, Leningrad Oblast, on the night of 18-19 May.

