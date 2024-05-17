Zelenskyy urges Ukrainians to use electricity sparingly until power system is repaired

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that after the recent Russian strikes, Ukraine's energy sector lost a significant part of its generation, so "it is necessary to consume electricity sparingly until [the system is] repaired".

Quote: "We had a very detailed and lengthy conversation about the protection and recovery of our energy system and the overall situation in the energy sector. With Prime Minister Shmyhal, the Minister of Energy, the Armed Forces, and representatives of energy companies. Now, after the recent Russian strikes, our energy sector has lost a significant part of its generation capacity. It will take time to recover. It takes a lot of effort to further develop the energy system – a new energy sector that will be able to function despite the threats of Russian terror."

Details: Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is already preparing for the next heating season, and this includes, among other things, scheduled repairs and preparation of nuclear power generation.

"Therefore, now there is a need for very conscious, sparing consumption of electricity again. Both at the government level and at the level of oblast and local authorities, energy companies must ensure that the public is fully informed about the current power outages, when the peak of consumption is, and why everyone needs to be conscious about consumption."

Previously:

Ukrenergo's dispatch centre reported that on Saturday, 18 May, from 19:00 to 24:00, it will impose power limitation schedules solely on industrial consumers.

Power engineers explained that there are three zones in the blackout schedules indicating when there will be power supply. In particular, in the light grey zone, electricity supply is not guaranteed and depends on the available generation capacity.

Ukraine lacks the power generation capacities and electricity imports to cover consumption, and rolling blackouts were introduced in some oblasts on the morning of 16 May.

Consumer outages that began on 14 May may last until August-September.

Once the temperatures rise, scheduled and emergency power outages may be cancelled if there are no attacks, but the situation in the power system is unlikely to improve.

Some of Ukraine's oblast power distribution companies reported changes in the schedules of hourly blackouts for household consumers compared to those announced by Ukrenergo.

