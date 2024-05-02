Struggle for logistic routes control unfolds near Chasiv Yar

The Russians continue to storm Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast and the neighbouring settlements, and there is a fierce competition for control of logistics routes.

Source: Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group (OSG) of Ukrainian forces, in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine news agency

Quote: "The enemy has achieved no success. The enemy has been storming the city for a week. The situation is under control. The enemy continues to bombard Chasiv Yar and the neighbouring settlements with aircraft and artillery. The invading forces are attempting to seize these prominent heights, on which Chasiv Yar stands, in order to engage in further fighting for territory and shell Kostiantynivka, Druzhkivka, Sloviansk, and Kramatorsk."

Details: Voloshyn stated that the Russian forces did not mind losing personnel or equipment in their attempts to seize Chasiv Yar and the neighbouring settlements. He further stated that the Russians are actively attacking the settlements of Bohdanivka and Ivanove in an attempt to circumvent the flanks and conquer the city.

According to him, they carry out a lot of "meat-grinder assaults". In the afternoon, mobile fire units advance on golf carts, ATVs, and cross-country motorcycles. Voloshyn pointed out that the Russians have had little tactical success in these settlements.

Russian forces are attempting to cross the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas line in order to conquer the village of Chasiv Yar and create circumstances for further push to the Kramatorsk agglomeration.

At the same time, the Khortytsia OSG's spokesman denied that the Russians had broken through to the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal.

"Nothing analysts and experts say about the enemy breaking through to the canal is incorrect. As of today’s morning, the enemy was not there. They might have carried out assaults, but have not established any positions," the officer said.

According to Voloshyn, now there is a big struggle for control of logistics routes.

"And the Russian invaders are attempting to demolish our platoons and strongholds, as well as the city of Chasiv Yar, leaving our soldiers defenceless. The second line of defence is strengthened. The defending forces are prepared to fight the enemy." the speaker said.

According to Voloshyn, four Russian assaults on Chasiv Yar occurred on 1 May, with only one taking place on Thursday morning. In general, they carried out the most assaults on the Chasiv Yar front near Bilohorivka between 10:00 and 15:00 each day, where the Russians brought in more soldiers to regroup.

