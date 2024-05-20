Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast on 19 May: 22 people injured, 6 in intensive care

Aftermath of Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Twenty-two people were injured and are in hospital as a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast on 19 May, with six of them currently in intensive care in a serious condition.

Source: Ukrinform with reference to Olena Shapoval, spokesperson for Kharkiv Оblast Military Administration

Quote from Shapoval: "There are 22 people in hospital after yesterday’s attack. Fifteen of them are from Cherkaska Lozova, six of whom are in intensive care,."

Details: She added that as a result of other attacks on 19 May, seven people had been injured and are undergoing inpatient treatment. They are in a moderate condition.

Background:

On 19 May, Russian troops attacked a recreation area in Cherkaska Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast, with Iskanders. As a result of this attack, six people were killed and 28 were injured. Among the injured were police officers and ambulance workers who arrived after the first strike.

Two people were killed and five injured in the village of Novoosynove, Kupiansk district, as a result of an MLRS attack. Three people were killed and four injured in the village of Kivsharivka in the same district as a result of Russian MLRS attacks.

Also, one person was killed and one injured in Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district.

