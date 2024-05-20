All Sections
Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast on 19 May: 22 people injured, 6 in intensive care

Iryna BalachukMonday, 20 May 2024, 10:45
Aftermath of Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Twenty-two people were injured and are in hospital as a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast on 19 May, with six of them currently in intensive care in a serious condition.

Source: Ukrinform with reference to Olena Shapoval, spokesperson for Kharkiv Оblast Military Administration

Quote from Shapoval: "There are 22 people in hospital after yesterday’s attack. Fifteen of them are from Cherkaska Lozova, six of whom are in intensive care,."

Details: She added that as a result of other attacks on 19 May, seven people had been injured and are undergoing inpatient treatment. They are in a moderate condition.

Background:

  • On 19 May, Russian troops attacked a recreation area in Cherkaska Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast, with Iskanders. As a result of this attack, six people were killed and 28 were injured. Among the injured were police officers and ambulance workers who arrived after the first strike.
  • Two people were killed and five injured in the village of Novoosynove, Kupiansk district, as a result of an MLRS attack. Three people were killed and four injured in the village of Kivsharivka in the same district as a result of Russian MLRS attacks.
  • Also, one person was killed and one injured in Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district.

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastmissile strikecasualties
