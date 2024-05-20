Situation across war zone has escalated, Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 30 times since start of day – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukraine's General Staff has reported that the situation across the war zone has escalated, with Russian forces pressing on several fronts and over 30 clashes occurring since the beginning of the day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 10:30 on 20 May

Quote: "The situation across the war zone has escalated since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders attacked the positions of our troops 533 times and used over 50 kamikaze drones. Over 30 combat engagements, one missile strike and one airstrike have occurred so far."

Details: Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 140 times over the past 24 hours, with the Russians launching five attacks with six missiles and 55 airstrikes involving 79 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians used 1,066 kamikaze drones, including 82 Shahed and Lancet UAVs.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russians targeted the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian settlements 4,056 times, using various types of weapons, including mounting 118 attacks with multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian attack near the village of Starytsia. The situation is under control. In addition, the General Staff reported that Ukrainian troops had taken measures to reinforce defensive lines and positions in certain areas.

"Based on the updated data, the total losses of the invaders on this front over the past 24 hours amounted to 261 personnel and 40 pieces of weapons and military equipment. Our troops destroyed one tank, an artillery system, eight vehicles and special equipment units and 13 UAVs. In addition, two tanks, one armoured combat vehicle, eight artillery pieces and six vehicles have been damaged," the report said.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled a Russian attack near the settlement of Synkivka. Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops are conducting assault operations in some areas. The situation is under control.

On the Siversk front, the number of Russian attacks slightly decreased compared to the previous day. Two combat engagements are currently underway. The Russians are trying to push Ukrainian troops out of the area of Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast). The Russians lost 99 soldiers wounded and killed and 21 pieces of weapons and military equipment over the past 24 hours. In particular, two tanks, eight armoured combat vehicles and an anti-aircraft missile system have been destroyed.

On the Kramatorsk front on 20 May, two Russian attempts to advance were repelled near the settlements of Ivanivske and Andriivka. Two more clashes are ongoing near the village of Klishchiivka. Russian forces have not been successful. The situation is under control.

The situation is currently tense on the Pokrovsk front. Russian forces have attacked Ukrainian positions 12 times since the beginning of the day. Fighting continues in the areas of the settlements of Yevhenivka, Lozova, Sokil, Novopokrovske and Novoselivka Persha. The situation southwest of Ocheretyne is tense. Measures are being taken to stabilise the situation. Confirmed Russian losses on the Pokrovsk front amounted to 45 troops and five armoured combat vehicles.

Based on the updated information, the Russians lost a total of 350 people killed and wounded and 20 pieces of military equipment over the past 24 hours.

On the Kurakhove front, three Russian attacks are underway near the settlements of Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka. The situation is under control. Two Russian assaults have already been successfully repelled near the settlements of Vodiane and Krasnohorivka, the General Staff reported.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians have made two attempts to advance near Staromaiorske over the past 2 hours. One has been repelled, and another battle is ongoing. No positions have been lost.

On the Prydniprovske front, a skirmish near the village of Krynky continued. Ukrainian defenders repelled another Russian attack on 20 May. Russian forces have failed to make any progress.

"Ukrainian defenders are doing everything possible to hold defensive lines and positions, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. The command is taking measures to allocate appropriate reserves and equipment," the General Staff summed up.

