Ukraine's Defence Intelligence shares footage of Ukrainian forces repelling Russian assault on Chasiv Yar – video

Three units of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence – Kraken, Artan and the International Legion – repelled a Russian assault on Chasiv Yar (Donetsk Oblast) on Friday, 17 May.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence

Quote: "There is not a single occupier in Chasiv Yar. Another assault has been repelled.

On 17 May 2024, enemy forces made another attempt to capture the town of Chasiv Yar, deploying 20 pieces of military equipment to this end.

Three units of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence – Kraken, Artan and the International Legion – thwarted the enemy’s attempts, destroyed their military equipment and neutralised the attack. Chasiv Yar remains under our control!"

Previously: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his address on 18 May that Ukraine’s Defence Forces have repelled a Russian assault on the town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast and destroyed more than 20 pieces of Russian military equipment. Zelenskyy did not specify when this happened.

