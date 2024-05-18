All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Defence Intelligence shares footage of Ukrainian forces repelling Russian assault on Chasiv Yar – video

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 18 May 2024, 21:33
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence shares footage of Ukrainian forces repelling Russian assault on Chasiv Yar – video

Three units of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence – Kraken, Artan and the International Legion – repelled a Russian assault on Chasiv Yar (Donetsk Oblast) on Friday, 17 May.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence

Advertisement:

Quote: "There is not a single occupier in Chasiv Yar. Another assault has been repelled.

On 17 May 2024, enemy forces made another attempt to capture the town of Chasiv Yar, deploying 20 pieces of military equipment to this end.

Three units of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence – Kraken, Artan and the International Legion – thwarted the enemy’s attempts, destroyed their military equipment and neutralised the attack. Chasiv Yar remains under our control!"

Previously: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his address on 18 May that Ukraine’s Defence Forces have repelled a Russian assault on the town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast and destroyed more than 20 pieces of Russian military equipment. Zelenskyy did not specify when this happened.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastwardefence intelligence
Advertisement:

US announces new US$275 million aid package for Ukraine

Russia uses African Corps in its offensive on Vovchansk – UK intelligence

Plane of Ukraine's former pro-Russian president arrives in Belarus, where Belarussian and Russian leaders meet – Belaruski Hajun

Hungary wants to redefine its NATO status to opt out of supporting Ukraine

Putin still not ready for peace – Macron

Russian attack on Kharkiv printing house destroys 50,000 books – photos

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Ukraine's 110th Brigade downs fourth Russian Su-25 jet in two weeks
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assault on Chasiv Yar, destroying 20 pieces of Russian equipment
2 civilians killed and 3 injured in Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
23:10
Zelenskyy says new US military aid package is critical as Russians intensify attacks
22:11
Germany officially confirms transfer of another IRIS-T air defence system to Ukraine
21:57
US announces new US$275 million aid package for Ukraine
21:49
Zelenskyy: Putin is powerless without lies, fears Peace Summit outcomes
21:28
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Armed Forces control border areas of Kharkiv Oblast
21:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister urges allies to ignore Moscow's alleged readiness for a truce
21:05
Ukraine's Air Force hits 16 clusters of Russian military personnel – General Staff report
21:01
Iceland reacts to Russia's provocations against Western neighbours in Baltic States
20:53
EXPLAINERWhy UN Srebrenica resolution is important for Ukraine
20:46
Germany sends another IRIS-T system to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: