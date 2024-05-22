All Sections
Ukraine's Security Service detains entrepreneur from Kharkiv Oblast who helped Russia prepare capture of Vovchansk

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 22 May 2024, 11:10
Ukraine's Security Service detains entrepreneur from Kharkiv Oblast who helped Russia prepare capture of Vovchansk
Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained an entrepreneur who was passing information about the location of heavy artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast to the Russians and helped the Russians prepare the capture of Vovchansk.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine; Office of the Prosecutor General

Details: Investigation data indicates that an entrepreneur from the village of Vilkhuvatka, Kupiansk district, helped Russia undermine the oblastʼs defences. It is reported that his daughter left for Russia at the beginning of the full-scale invasion and had connections with the Russian special services. The man secretly drove around the settlements of Kharkiv Oblast and recorded the location coordinates of Ukrainian troops "at the request" of Russians. 

Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

"Most of all, the enemy was interested in the geolocation of heavy artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which keeps assault groups of the invaders trying to capture Vovchansk under fire control."

Also, the perpetrator secretly used his colleagues and acquaintances to obtain the necessary information during everyday conversations. Then, the man dictated the information received in voice messages for Russian intelligence.

In his messages, the perpetrator described in detail the location of the Ukrainian defenders, referring to local landmarks. Russia planned to use the received intelligence to prepare air and missile attacks.

 
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Law enforcement officers exposed and detained the Russian informant in advance. The Security Service also carried out additional measures to secure the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Based on the evidence obtained, SSU investigators served the man with a notice of suspicion of unauthorised dissemination of information about the location or movement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Now, the suspect has been given a preventive measure in the form of detention without the right to pay bail. He faces up to 8 years in prison.

Subjects: Kharkiv OblastState Security Service of Ukraine
