Seven civilians injured in Russian attack on Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 22 May 2024, 09:21
On the morning of 22 May, Russian troops opened fire on the centre of the city of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast, leaving seven civilians injured.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Quote: "22 May, 08:00, Chuhuiv. As a result of an enemy strike, a kindergarten building was damaged."

Details: According to Syniehubov, as a result of the attack, a 21-year-old woman was injured.

He further stated that a house had been burned and agricultural buildings destroyed throughout the night as a result of Russian bombardment in the village of Druzheliubivka in the Izium district of Borova hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Updated: Syniehubov later added that the number of injured had increased to five people. Four of them have been taken to medical facilities.

The injured are a man, 28, and women aged 22, 55, 65, 77.

Updated at 10:39: Syniehubov reported that the number of casualties in Chuhuiv had increased to seven. "A woman, 41, has been hospitalised. Another woman, 42, also sought help. Both are in moderate condition," the official added.

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastcasualtiesattack
