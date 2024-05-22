Ukrainian forces control Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast despite Russian meat-grinder assaults

The situation in Bilohorivka is escalating as the Russians conduct "meat-grinder assaults" supported by heavy artillery, yet contrary to claims by Russia’s Defence Ministry, the Armed Forces of Ukraine still control the settlement, Artem Lysohor, the Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, has reported.

Source: Lysohor on Radio Liberty (Svoboda.Ranok project)

Quote: "The situation is escalating near Bilohorivka, but it is controlled by our Armed Forces. The enemy has indeed made several attempts to attack the Terny front with [armoured vehicle] convoys and by conducting so-called meat-grinder assaults supported by heavy artillery. They have been trying to assault Bilohorivka for more than two days. But our guys are holding the defence there, launching successful strikes on the aggressor and performing their tasks."

Details: Lysohor reported that the situation is also difficult near the Kreminna Forest and the settlements of Terny and Nevske on the border of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts.

Background: On 19 May, Lysohor reported that the Russians had launched a large-scale attack on Ukrainian logistics routes and every liberated village in Luhansk Oblast.

