Russian forces mount large-scale attack on Ukrainian logistics routes in Luhansk Oblast, local authorities say

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 19 May 2024, 09:28
Russian forces mount large-scale attack on Ukrainian logistics routes in Luhansk Oblast, local authorities say
A map showing the area under the control of the Ukrainian government (green) and Russian forces (red). Photo: DeepStateMap

The Russians have launched a large-scale attack on Ukrainian logistics routes and every liberated village in Luhansk Oblast, the local authorities have reported.

Source: Artem Lysohor, Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysohor: "The enemy has attacked every liberated village that is still populated. Around 30 explosions occurred in [the settlements of] Nevske and Novoliubivka. Three houses and administrative buildings were destroyed.

Logistics routes around [the area] have suffered a large-scale attack."

Details: The authorities say the Russians attacked the settlement of Makiivka with a helicopter and a Grad multiple-launch rocket system.

In addition, Russian artillery and mortars targeted the settlements of Kuzemivka and Stelmakhivka.

Luhansk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
