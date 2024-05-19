Russian forces mount large-scale attack on Ukrainian logistics routes in Luhansk Oblast, local authorities say
The Russians have launched a large-scale attack on Ukrainian logistics routes and every liberated village in Luhansk Oblast, the local authorities have reported.
Source: Artem Lysohor, Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Lysohor: "The enemy has attacked every liberated village that is still populated. Around 30 explosions occurred in [the settlements of] Nevske and Novoliubivka. Three houses and administrative buildings were destroyed.
Logistics routes around [the area] have suffered a large-scale attack."
Details: The authorities say the Russians attacked the settlement of Makiivka with a helicopter and a Grad multiple-launch rocket system.
In addition, Russian artillery and mortars targeted the settlements of Kuzemivka and Stelmakhivka.
