Zelenskyy urges world to help Kharkiv: two Patriots would fundamentally change situation – video

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the supply of two Patriot air defence systems to safeguard Kharkiv would radically change the security situation in the city.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram after the latest Russian attacks on Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast

Quote: "The world can put an end to Russian terror – but only if leaders' political will is strong enough. Two Patriot systems in Kharkiv will radically alter the situation.

Air defence systems in our other cities, as well as adequate support for our forces on the battlefield, will assure the end of Russian terror.

I thank all of the leaders and states who recognise this and are taking significant action to bring the war to a conclusion and hold the terrorists accountable."

Previously: At least six people were killed and sixteen injured in a morning attack in Kharkiv on 19 May. In addition, five civilians were killed as a result of Russian strikes targeting Kharkiv Oblast’s Kupiansk district.

During a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on 14 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine needed two additional Patriot air defence systems to defend the city of Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast.

