All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy urges world to help Kharkiv: two Patriots would fundamentally change situation – video

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 19 May 2024, 17:12
Zelenskyy urges world to help Kharkiv: two Patriots would fundamentally change situation – video
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: President’s Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the supply of two Patriot air defence systems to safeguard Kharkiv would radically change the security situation in the city.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram after the latest Russian attacks on Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast

Advertisement:

Quote: "The world can put an end to Russian terror – but only if leaders' political will is strong enough. Two Patriot systems in Kharkiv will radically alter the situation.

Air defence systems in our other cities, as well as adequate support for our forces on the battlefield, will assure the end of Russian terror.

I thank all of the leaders and states who recognise this and are taking significant action to bring the war to a conclusion and hold the terrorists accountable."

Previously: At least six people were killed and sixteen injured in a morning attack in Kharkiv on 19 May. In addition, five civilians were killed as a result of Russian strikes targeting Kharkiv Oblast’s Kupiansk district. 

During a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on 14 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine needed two additional Patriot air defence systems to defend the city of Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyyKharkivPatriot
Advertisement:

US announces new US$275 million aid package for Ukraine

Russia uses African Corps in its offensive on Vovchansk – UK intelligence

Plane of Ukraine's former pro-Russian president arrives in Belarus, where Belarussian and Russian leaders meet – Belaruski Hajun

Hungary wants to redefine its NATO status to opt out of supporting Ukraine

Putin still not ready for peace – Macron

Russian attack on Kharkiv printing house destroys 50,000 books – photos

All News
Zelenskyy
Ukrainian positions in Kharkiv Oblast reinforced, Russians fail to stretch our forces thin – Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy sees prospects for new Ukrainian counteroffensive
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assault on Chasiv Yar, destroying 20 pieces of Russian equipment
RECENT NEWS
23:10
Zelenskyy says new US military aid package is critical as Russians intensify attacks
22:11
Germany officially confirms transfer of another IRIS-T air defence system to Ukraine
21:57
US announces new US$275 million aid package for Ukraine
21:49
Zelenskyy: Putin is powerless without lies, fears Peace Summit outcomes
21:28
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Armed Forces control border areas of Kharkiv Oblast
21:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister urges allies to ignore Moscow's alleged readiness for a truce
21:05
Ukraine's Air Force hits 16 clusters of Russian military personnel – General Staff report
21:01
Iceland reacts to Russia's provocations against Western neighbours in Baltic States
20:53
EXPLAINERWhy UN Srebrenica resolution is important for Ukraine
20:46
Germany sends another IRIS-T system to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: