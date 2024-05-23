All Sections
Anti-radiation shelters being built in 10 educational institutions in Vinnytsia

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 23 May 2024, 00:58
Shelter sign. Stock photo: Misto

Vinnytsia Mayor Serhii Morhunov has announced that anti-radiation shelters are being constructed in 10 educational institutions in the city.

Source: Morhunov on Facebook

Quote: "We have become the first in Ukraine to start building anti-radiation shelters, and work is underway in 10 educational institutions to create a safe environment for in-class learning for schoolchildren."

Details: In addition, Morhunov announced that shelters meeting the requirements of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine have been installed in 81 out of a total of 116 institutions in the hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Furthermore, agreements for the use of shelters in adjacent buildings have been signed for 23 institutions, allowing for the majority of children to attend classes in person.

Vinnytsia
