Anti-radiation shelters being built in 10 educational institutions in Vinnytsia

Vinnytsia Mayor Serhii Morhunov has announced that anti-radiation shelters are being constructed in 10 educational institutions in the city.

Source: Morhunov on Facebook

Quote: "We have become the first in Ukraine to start building anti-radiation shelters, and work is underway in 10 educational institutions to create a safe environment for in-class learning for schoolchildren."

Advertisement:

Details: In addition, Morhunov announced that shelters meeting the requirements of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine have been installed in 81 out of a total of 116 institutions in the hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Furthermore, agreements for the use of shelters in adjacent buildings have been signed for 23 institutions, allowing for the majority of children to attend classes in person.

Support UP or become our patron!