All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Kerch Bridge closed for over 8 hours: Russian news outlets report that new ship has been sunk

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 5 March 2024, 07:48
Kerch Bridge closed for over 8 hours: Russian news outlets report that new ship has been sunk
Kerch Bridge. Photo: TASS

The Russian operator of passenger trains to temporarily occupied Crimea has reported that trains have been stopped near the Crimean (Kerch) Bridge because of blocked traffic. The bridge has been closed for more than eight hours, and Russian news outlets are reporting that Ukrainian uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) have sunk the patrol ship Sergei Kotov.

Updated: Later, a source from Defence Intelligence of Ukraine confirmed that Sergei Kotov, a Russian Project 22160 patrol ship, had been hit by Ukrainian naval drones on the night of 5 March.

Source: Telegram channel on the situation regarding road approaches to the Kerch Bridge; RBC; Grand Service Express on Telegram; Krym.Realii, a Radio Liberty project

Advertisement:

Quote from the Telegram channel on the situation regarding road approaches to the Kerch Bridge: "Vehicular traffic on the Kerch Bridge has been temporarily suspended. Those who are on the bridge and in the inspection area are asked to remain calm and follow the instructions of transport safety officers."

Details: The bridge has been closed since 23:35 on 4 March, for more than 8 hours.

Grand Service Express, the Russian operator of passenger trains to Crimea, announced that trains had been stopped in the area of the Crimean Bridge due to blocked traffic.

Four trains from Crimea and five trains heading to the peninsula have been stopped.

"Trains will start running as soon as it is allowed," the company said.

Russian Telegram channels reported that residents of Kerch reported explosions overnight; according to various sources, there were from three to five of them.

It is reported that Crimea was supposedly attacked by missiles and drones at night, with the Kerch Bridge supposedly being one of the targets.

At the same time, a number of Russian news outlets have claimed that the Project 22160 patrol ship Sergei Kotov was sunk as a result of the attack.

The Russian Ministry of Defence has not yet commented on the situation.

Ukrainska Pravda is trying to get comments and confirm this information.

Update: At around 08:00 it was reported that traffic on the Crimean bridge had resumed.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: CrimeaKerch Bridgeships
Advertisement:

Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video

Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk

Putin says he is ready for nuclear war against West

Putin reacts to raid in Russia's border area by Ukraine's volunteer soldiers from Russia, claiming they are foreign mercenaries

Putin again claims to be ready for peace talks but only with guarantees for Moscow

Peace plans will not work without Russia – Erdoğan

All News
Crimea
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence strikes Russian patrol ship
Explosions rock Kerch, Russians block bridge
Russia stops traffic on Crimean Bridge yet again
RECENT NEWS
14:34
Real Kalibr missiles vs HIMARS decoys. How fake weapons are used at the front
14:22
Death toll in Kryvyi Rih rises to 5
13:57
Russia continues offensive actions on eastern front, Ukraine's military chief says – photo
13:57
Coalition partners urge Scholz to change his mind on Taurus missiles for Ukraine
13:30
Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video
13:19
Poland joins Czech initiative in procuring shells for Ukraine
13:19
Putin threatens to deploy weapon systems on Finnish border because of its NATO membership again
13:17
Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk
13:06
Ukrainska Pravda enlists top Western media managers and experts for its advisory council
13:04
Defence Ministry and DeepStateUA agree to exchange data to help Armed Forces
All News
Advertisement: