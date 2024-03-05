Kerch Bridge closed for over 8 hours: Russian news outlets report that new ship has been sunk

The Russian operator of passenger trains to temporarily occupied Crimea has reported that trains have been stopped near the Crimean (Kerch) Bridge because of blocked traffic. The bridge has been closed for more than eight hours, and Russian news outlets are reporting that Ukrainian uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) have sunk the patrol ship Sergei Kotov.

Updated: Later, a source from Defence Intelligence of Ukraine confirmed that Sergei Kotov, a Russian Project 22160 patrol ship, had been hit by Ukrainian naval drones on the night of 5 March.

Source: Telegram channel on the situation regarding road approaches to the Kerch Bridge; RBC; Grand Service Express on Telegram; Krym.Realii, a Radio Liberty project

Quote from the Telegram channel on the situation regarding road approaches to the Kerch Bridge: "Vehicular traffic on the Kerch Bridge has been temporarily suspended. Those who are on the bridge and in the inspection area are asked to remain calm and follow the instructions of transport safety officers."

Details: The bridge has been closed since 23:35 on 4 March, for more than 8 hours.

Grand Service Express, the Russian operator of passenger trains to Crimea, announced that trains had been stopped in the area of the Crimean Bridge due to blocked traffic.

Four trains from Crimea and five trains heading to the peninsula have been stopped.

"Trains will start running as soon as it is allowed," the company said.

Russian Telegram channels reported that residents of Kerch reported explosions overnight; according to various sources, there were from three to five of them.

It is reported that Crimea was supposedly attacked by missiles and drones at night, with the Kerch Bridge supposedly being one of the targets.

At the same time, a number of Russian news outlets have claimed that the Project 22160 patrol ship Sergei Kotov was sunk as a result of the attack.

The Russian Ministry of Defence has not yet commented on the situation.

Ukrainska Pravda is trying to get comments and confirm this information.

Update: At around 08:00 it was reported that traffic on the Crimean bridge had resumed.

