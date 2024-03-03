Russia stops traffic on Crimean Bridge yet again

Russian occupying authorities once again closed the Crimean Bridge to traffic on the night of 2-3 March.

Source: Crimean Bridge: Operational Information, a Telegram channel; Oleh Kriuchkov, Russian-appointed "advisor to the head of Crimea", on Telegram

Quote: "Vehicular traffic on the Crimean Bridge has been temporarily suspended".

Details: Everyone on the bridge and in the inspection area was urged to remain calm and follow the instructions of transport security officers.

Kriuchkov added that "traffic on the Tavryda road running to Kerch was temporarily restricted". This particularly applies to the section near the city of Feodosiia.

Updated: At 05:40, Crimean Bridge: Operational Information reported that traffic on the Crimean Bridge had been resumed.

Background: It was reported that explosions had occurred in the temporarily occupied city of Feodosiia, Crimea, on the night of 2-3 March.

